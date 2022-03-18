Bella Thorne and her sister Dani flaunt their figures in matching bright green bikinis

Bella Thorne made sure there was no possibility of getting pinched on St. Patrick’s Day.

The actress posted some photos onto Instagram on Thursday, March 17 showing what she did to celebrate the occassion: wore a bright green bikini. The 24-year-old is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her older sister Dani Thorne, 29.

She first posted a picture of herself in the lime green suit, flaunting her figure in front of an endless horizon of blue water. To complete her water ensemble, the actress added some graphic eyeliner and silver jewelry, including a waist chain that reads, “B***H.”

©Bella Thorne





She went on to share a photo wearing a different outfit, leaning against the boat’s railing as she shows off her lusty black lingerie. As she poses in the lacy set, she held a green Gucci robe in her arm to keep up with the St. Patrick’s Day theme.

On her Story, she also added a poll for her followers, wondering if the abreviated version of the holiday is “St. Patty’s” or “St. Paddy’s.”

©Bella Thorne





The former Disney Channel star also showed off who she’s on vacation with, assuring all of her followers that her sister was properly dressed for the holiday, as well.

“MY LIME GREEN TWIN,” Bella wrote above a photo of her and her sister, who wore a different swimsuit in almost an idential color. Along with her multi-colored hair, Dani completed her look by wearing some bedazzled black pants over her suit.