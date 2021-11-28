Bella Thorne celebrates her mother‘s wedding

Bella Thorne took to Instagram to celebrate her mother’s wedding. The actress and singer shared photos of herself and her family dressed up for a beautiful beach side wedding.

In her post, Bella shared photos alongisde her two sisters, Daniella and Kaili, who look remarkably alike. The three were bridesmaids of Tamara’s wedding, which appears to have been held in Costa Rica, at the St. Regis hotel. Over the past few days, Bella has been sharing photos of her family over Thanksgiving break, showing that the group took the opportunity for the holiday to get everyone together and celebrate the marriage.

The photos feature Bella posing with her mother, her sisters, and also a sweet shot of the bride and groom smiling at the camera. She also shared a better look at Tamara’s dress, which was elegant and traditional. “My mom got married to a wonderful man, congrats you two crazy love sick teenagers!!!🤍🤍,” Bella captioned the post.

Tamara and her husband also shared photos of the event, showing the family members in attendance and the beautiful celebration they hosted. They also shared photos of Bella’s fiance, Benjamin Mascolo, fitting in comfortably with the family.

Benjamin and Bella got engaged in March of this year. They started dating in April 2019, after meeting at Coachella. While the couple spent some months apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they currently split their time between Italy and the U.S.