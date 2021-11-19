Bella Thorne makes her Latin Grammy Awards debut in a vibran red Versace [PICTURES]

The Latin Grammys is the most important and exciting night for Latin music and this year wasn’t the exception. Bella Thorne made her debut at the 2021 Latin Grammys wearing a red Versace fall ’96 mini dress. She looked spectacular!

“If Jessica Rabbit was a Latina 💃🏻 I got them Latina hips and thighs😍😍,” posted the actress in her Instagram, days before the Latin Grammys.

Bella took to the stage with colombian singer, Silvestre Dangond, to present the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award.