Bella Thorne makes her Latin Grammy Awards debut in a vibran red Versace [PICTURES]

The Latin Grammys is the most important and exciting night for Latin music and this year wasn’t the exception. Bella Thorne made her debut at the 2021 Latin Grammys wearing a red Versace fall ’96 mini dress. She looked spectacular!
Anitta, Bella Thorne, and Meghan Trainor have a NSFW conservation
Bella Thorne looks so powerful as Little Red Riding Hood that the wolf should be afraid
“If Jessica Rabbit was a Latina 💃🏻 I got them Latina hips and thighs😍😍,” posted the actress in her Instagram, days before the Latin Grammys.
Bella took to the stage with colombian singer, Silvestre Dangond, to present the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award.
The winner was the iconic domincan musician, singer and composer Juan Luis Guerra. He has earned 19 Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards throughout his career.
Thorne celebrated her 24th birthday in October. In the Bday-inspired shoot the singer rocked several different sexy and classy looks. Her and her fiance, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo got engaged in March of this year.