Bella Thorne at The Cambridge Union
Check out exclusive photos of Bella Thorne speaking at The Cambridge Union

Thorne spoke to 300 students from the University of Cambridge, discussing her prolific career.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Bella Thorne continues to break ground. The actress, director and writer was a guest at The Cambridge Union, speaking to 300 students from the University of Cambridge to shed light on her successful career.

Bella Thorne at The Cambridge Union©Hola
Students were excited to meet Thorne and listen to her discuss her career. Photo: Nordin Ćatić
Thorne discussed her prolific career, sharing details from all of her work, which ranges from Disney, where she had to act and sing and star opposite Zendaya, and also her latest projects as a writer and director, something she’s been working on over the years.

Bella Thorne at the Cambridge Union©Hola
Thorne answered a variety of questions that emcompassed her career. Photo: Nordin Ćatić

Bella also discussed wrapping her film ‘Time’s Up 2,’ which she recently did in Rome. During the shooting of the first film ‘Time’s Up’, she met her fiance, the Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella Thorne at The Cambridge Union©Hola
Thorne looked comfortable, preaching for authenticity. Photo: Nordin Ćatić

The event concluded by sharing hthe mic with students who asked Bella a variety of questions.

Bella Thorne at The Cambridge Union©Hola
Thorne met up and took photos with students. Photo: Nordin Ćatić

Thorne answered questions regarding her book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” and her stance on being transparent in Hollywood, something she treasures and prioritizes above all else.

Bella Thorne at The Cambridge Union©Hola
The event was attended by over 300 people. Photo: Nordin Ćatić

The Cambridge Union is the largest student led organization at the University of Cambridge, and the oldest debating society in the world. The event has hosted guests with a variety of talents, from Bill Gates, Theresa May to Dua Lipa.

