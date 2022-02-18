Check out exclusive photos of Bella Thorne speaking at The Cambridge Union

Bella Thorne continues to break ground. The actress, director and writer was a guest at The Cambridge Union, speaking to 300 students from the University of Cambridge to shed light on her successful career.
Thorne discussed her prolific career, sharing details from all of her work, which ranges from Disney, where she had to act and sing and star opposite Zendaya, and also her latest projects as a writer and director, something she’s been working on over the years.
Bella also discussed wrapping her film ‘Time’s Up 2,’ which she recently did in Rome. During the shooting of the first film ‘Time’s Up’, she met her fiance, the Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.
The event concluded by sharing hthe mic with students who asked Bella a variety of questions.
Thorne answered questions regarding her book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” and her stance on being transparent in Hollywood, something she treasures and prioritizes above all else.
The Cambridge Union is the largest student led organization at the University of Cambridge, and the oldest debating society in the world. The event has hosted guests with a variety of talents, from Bill Gates, Theresa May to Dua Lipa.