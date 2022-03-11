Maria Becerra, Danna Paola, and Giulia shows support to Tini Stoessel during difficult times

Tini Stoessel is going through challenging times. The Argentine actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, and model is extremely worried about the worsening of her father’s health, who is hospitalized in serious condition.

The star took to social media to share the news and ask her followers and friends to pray for her dad and understand her decision to pause her presentations. “I have to inform you with great pain that my dad has been hospitalized for eight days in intensive care struggling to get ahead and needs the family more than ever close to him,” she wrote on Instagram. “My head, body, and heart can’t focus on anything other than being here for him.”

©Tini Stoessel



Tini Stoessel and her dad Alejandro Stoessel

According to the performer, her dad helps her to organize her shows. “We had been dreaming and preparing the racetrack shows together for a long time. He, more than anyone, wants me to do them; that’s why we decided to postpone them until the end of May from 20 to 28, with the faith that he will recover and be back in the front row as always,” she reveals.

“I have no words or strength to continue writing, but first, I want to thank you for the love and support for dad. We have faith and hope that he will get ahead because he is fighting a lot,” Stoessel concluded.

After sharing the news, Stoessel’s celebrity friends, including Maria Becerra, Giulia and Danna Paola, showed her support during these difficult times.

©Getty Images



Maria Becerra, and Danna Paola

“All the strength and light,” said Danna Paola. While Becerra said, “Forces. We are praying for him, I love you! “A lot of strength, Tini. You know that I adore your dad and I’m sure he’ll recover very soon,” wrote Alejandro Sanz.

“Sending you many prayers, a lot of strength and a lot of light, my love. Everything will be fine. Know that you have millions of hearts (including mine) with you — supporting you now and always,” Brazilian singer Giulia wrote.