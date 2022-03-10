Meet Dana Blumberg, the fiancée of billionaire Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft has a new fiancée. The owner of the New England Patriots proposed to Dana Blumberg, an ophtalmologist he’s been dating for the past couple of years. The news were broken in a gala, where Tommy Hilfiger made the statement to the surprise of the guests.

©GettyImages



Blumberg and Kraft at a 2021 gala.

“Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy. [Hilfiger] said his ‘good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg’ at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience,” a source told Page Six.

Blumberg, 47, and Kraft, 80, have been dating for some time now, with the engagement occurring a few weeks past. Sources claimed to have seen Blumberg wearing the engagement ring at that same gala. “It looked like it was 10-carats or more…It was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings.”

©GettyImages



The two have been together since the year 2019.

Dana Blumberg is one of the leading ophtalmologist in the country, being included in the list of Super Doctor Rising stars. She specializes in glaucoma and is based in New York, working at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia. Blumberg and Kraft reportedly started dating in the year 2019, when they were first spotted together, holding hands at the French Open. Since, they’ve attended a variety of sporting events, galas and concerts, including the Women’s World Cup Soccer Finals in Paris and one of Sir Elton John’s Oscar parties.

Kraft has six championship rings with the New England Patriots, with his most recent win occurring in the year 2019. He’s been married once in the past, to his college sweetheart Myra Kraft, who died of ovarian cancer in 2011. They were married for 48 years. In 2018, Kraft dated actress Ricki Lander, breaking up in 2018.