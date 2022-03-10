Sofia Vergara shares ‘Modern Family’ fan video with followers

Even though “Modern Family” ended a couple of years ago, fans have not forgotten the show and its memorable characters. On Wednesday, March 9th, Sofia Vergara shared a funny video with her followers, reminiscing about her ten years in the beloved network series and about her character, Gloria Pritchett.

The video is a fancam, featuring a scene where Gloria talks about men. “Men are all the same, they break women’s hearts and they don’t care. Men are all animals!” she yells, walking away dramatically only to run into her husband, who sweetly greets her. “Animal,” she says.

Sofia captioned the post, “I miss u Gloria Pritchett,” tagging the “Modern Family” handle, which is still active. Fans were quick to drop comments and mention how much they loved Sofia’s character. “GLORIA PRITCHETT WAS THE MOMENT,” wrote a user. “Gloria is my favorite forever,” wrote someone else.

This isn’t the first time Sofia shares a throwback of her years in “Modern Family.” In October of last year, she shared a behind the scenes look of one of “Modern Family”’s Halloween episodes. The post has two images, both where she’s dressed as Marilyn Monroe. In one she poses playfully next to Jesse Tyler Ferguson and in the other, she dramatically stands next to Eric Stonestreet.