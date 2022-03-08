Camila Cabello handled embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on live TV in the best possible way

Camila Cabello handled an embarrassing moment on live TV in the best possible way, during an appearance on BBC’s ‘The One Show,’ when she accidentally exposed her breast while promoting her new single ‘Bam Bam’ with Ed Sheeran.

The 25-year-old singer is releasing her new album ‘Familia’ on April 8 and fans are sharing their excitement on social media as the release date gets closer, with Camila taking the time to do a series of worldwide promotional tours.

During her recent virtual interview with Alex Jones, the performer wanted to show off her dance moves from the music video with Ed Sheeran, however when she stood up to adjust her shirt, the wardrobe malfunction happened as she was only wearing an oversize top

Camila quickly noticed and covered herself while continuing dancing, saying “Almost flashed you,” and adding “I hope you didn’t see nipple,” as she sat down to continue the interview.

A clip of the interview went viral almost immediately, with the host and guests back in the studio shocked. “Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don’t know what I saw. There was a flash of something,” Alex said.

Comedian Alan Carr who was also watching said, “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!” The singer laughed off the incident and said “My mom is in the next room right now, possibly freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction.”

She then went on to comment about the situation on her TikTok account, writing “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no,” and adding “Least they’re cute tho.”