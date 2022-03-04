Jennifer Hudson will debut as TV host of her own talk show: ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled’

Jennifer Hudson is booked and busy! The 40-year-old actress and singer is about to become a TV host, as she prepares to make her debut on the small screen in her upcoming daytime talk show.

The Hollywood star, who recently portrayed the iconic Aretha Franklin on her latest film ‘Respect,’ is joining the list of celebrities that in recent years have signed deals to helm their own TV shows, including Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson.

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ is set to debut in fall 2022 and fans of the star can expect to watch her on Fox television stations.

Jennifer shared her thoughts about the announcement on a recent statement, revealing that she has experienced many things in her life, “I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.’”

“I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!” the new TV personality declared.

Jennifer has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, from being catapulted into fame participating on ‘American Idol’ to winning a best supporting actress Oscar for ‘Dreamgirls.’