Tyler Perry reveals that both Beyoncé and Adele are big fans of his ‘Madea’ memes

Tyler Perry has revealed that both Beyoncé and Adele are big fans of his memes, referencing his famous character Madea.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood actor talked about his upcoming movie A Madea Homecoming and mentioned some of the funny memes he has posted on Instagram in recent weeks, including the two singers photoshopped into the character.

Tyler posted an image of ‘Ma-Delle’ in January, writing in the caption, “After many years Ma-delle releases her new album, 90. Tune in for a very special interview with Oprah where she talks about her divorce and the new album. She will even perform her new single, Go Hard On Me, and her oldie but goodie, Hellur.”

He also photoshopped his own version of Beyonce‘s Homecoming, turning it into ‘Homegoing,’ captioning it “HOMEGOING! Live from her backyard. I want to thank my incredible Moth-hive. MA-Chella.”

The actor said in his interview with Ellen, “Beyoncé thought it was funny... It’s all in fun,” adding that Adele sent him a text stating it was really funny, “She thought it was hilarious and she needed that belly laugh.”

His most recent meme included Mary J. Blige in the Super Bowl, captioning it, “I rocked the Super Bowl! Thank you to all my 10’s of fans. I was performing in the parking lot cause I think they was jealous. I had this out fit first and they made Mary’s with the little fabric they had left.”