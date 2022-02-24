Ben Stiller and estranged wife Christine Taylor are back together after 2017 split

There must be something in the water!

Following news that Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi were back together after a four month separation, Ben Stiller and his ex-wife, Christine Taylor, are following suit.

In a new interview with Esquire, the Night At The Museum actor revealed that they were back together, saying the COVID-19 pandemic sparked their reunion.

In 2020, the pair decided that it would be best for him to move back into the family home, so he could be with their two children— daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16—during the lockdown.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he told Esquire. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that.”

He continued, “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

As he went on to explain the surprising development in their relationship, the Zoolander star talked about mutual respect within their marriage while acknowledging one another’s differences.

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different,” he said. “And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.’”

He continued, “If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’”