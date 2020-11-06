Hollywood stars join forces to donate luxury items and raise funds to injured post 9/11 Veterans

CNN’s Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Wynonna Judd join Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, for its 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction. The campaign lineup is in partnership with eBay for Charity. This platform enables the eBay community members to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad and would be hosted online from Nov. 10, 2020, to Nov. 17, 2020.

“We are looking forward to another exciting auction with Jake Tapper and his team,” says HFOT President Tom Landwermeyer. “With the challenges of the ongoing global pandemic, it is paramount that severely injured post-9/11 Veterans have specially adapted custom homes where they can safeguard themselves and their families. We are very thankful to have the support from so many high profile celebrities who are bringing awareness to our critical mission.”

©Photo by Benjamin Faust on Unsplash



Homes For Our Troops 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction with Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Wynonna Judd to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

Every user who buys or sells on eBay can help HFOT’s mission by bidding on personal Zoom experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia from movie stars, musicians, and sports figures. According to the organization, Tapper, Clooney, Kaling, and fellow mission ambassador Wynonna Judd arranged an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs. “Even with everything going on in the world right now, there remains a need for severely wounded Veterans to have mortgage-free specially adapted custom homes from Homes For Our Troops. It is an honor to be an Ambassador for this organization at our annual Celebrity Auction again. Each year we increase the amount of support from well-known stars, musicians, celebrities, artists, and sports figures. We are expecting this year’s auction to be a great success,” Tapper said.

Celebrity Auction co-host and actor George Clooney donated his OMEGA Globemaster Watch. “I am happy to be joining this auction for another year and bring attention to Homes For Our Troops’ important mission. The adapted homes built by this nonprofit help Veterans regain their independence and move forward in their lives,” says George Clooney.

©OMEGA



The OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra is a 41 mm Master Chronometer model that features a symmetrical stainless steel case, a grey dial and a grey rubber strap.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Homes For Our Troops 4th Annual Celebrity Auction again and even more excited to headline this year. HFOT is doing so much for severely injured Veterans by providing them with the adapted homes they need and deserve,” says Mindy Kaling. “The troops who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom deserve everything we can give them. That’s why I am honored to be a part of Homes For Our Troops Celebrity Auction.”

Other celebrities who have donated items include Adam Scott, Al Yankovic, Alyssa Milano,Ben Stiller, Beth Dover & Jo Lo Truglio, Bob Saget, Bryan Cranston,Chelsea Handler, Chris Evans, Dave Matthews, Don Lemon, Elizabeth Banks, Gwyneth Paltrow,Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Judy Woodruff, Jim Gaffigan, Kevin O’Leary, Olivia Wilde, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Richard Marx, Sarah Silverman, Sean Penn, and many more.