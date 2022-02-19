NBA All-Star weekend: What to expect

The biggest night of the weekend is of course the 71st NBA All-Star Game. Airing live from 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, reaching fans in 215 countries Captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets teams will battle it out on the court.

Cleveland native Colson Baker aka MGK and DJ D-Nice will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars before tip-off.

Macy Gray will sing the U.S national anthem and Toronto native, and platinum-selling artist Ryland James will sing the Canadian national anthem. The show will be narrated by Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Anderson.

At halftime, there will be a performance from Grammy Award winners Earth, Wind & Fire will perform “Shining Star.”