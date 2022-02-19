NBA All-Star weekend: What to expect

It’s NBA All-Star weekend and, the three-day event includes musical performances and celebrity appearances live from Cleaveland. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect day by day.
FRIDAY:
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game started at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Team Bill Walton: Jimmie Allen, Brittney Elena, Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Noah Carlock, Quavo, Ranveer Singh, Alex Toussaint, Nyja Huston, Matt James
Team Dominique Wilkins: Anuel AA, Mayor Jack Harlow, Crissa Jackson, Anjali Ranadivé, Gianmarco Tamberi, Booby Gibson, Tiffany Haddish, Justin Bibb, Kane Brown, Myles Garrett
SATURDAY:
At 2 pm Eastern, the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T will be preceded by Keke Palmer who is singing the national anthem and “Lifts Every Voice and Sing.” The Howard University Showtime Marching Band will also join her.
The Slam Dunk Contest will follow the game at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT. DJ Khaled will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, and Lil Baby before the dunk contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY:
The biggest night of the weekend is of course the 71st NBA All-Star Game. Airing live from 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, reaching fans in 215 countries Captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets teams will battle it out on the court.
Cleveland native Colson Baker aka MGK and DJ D-Nice will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars before tip-off.
Macy Gray will sing the U.S national anthem and Toronto native, and platinum-selling artist Ryland James will sing the Canadian national anthem. The show will be narrated by Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony Anderson.
At halftime, there will be a performance from Grammy Award winners Earth, Wind & Fire will perform “Shining Star.”