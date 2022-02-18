Jake Gyllenhaal talks about Taylor Swift’s “unruly” fans

Jake Gyllenhaal is over the decisiveness. The 41-year-old actor recently opened up to Esquire where he finally broke his silence on all the Taylor Swift drama that has followed him since they dated over ten years ago. It’s no secret that Swift has one of the most intense fan bases, and last year in November, when Swift re-released a 10 minute extended version of her 2012 breakup song “All Too Well,” the Swifties launched an internet attack on the ex the song is believed to be about - Jake.

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) became the longest number one hit, Jake’s name was everywhere and he became the enemy of the internet.

Even his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s social media pages became a place for Swifties to rage about Jake. “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he told Esquire. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

While Jake knows Taylor can express her art however she wants he explained, “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.“

Jake turned off his Instagram comments and still has them disabled. If you look through Maggie’s pictures you’ll find comments like “do you still have the scarf?” Referencing Swift’s lyric in the song that broke the internet, “I walked through the door with you, the air was cold, but something about it felt like home somehow, and I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house, and you’ve still got it in your drawer now,” she sings.

While it surely wasn’t easy being the target of hate, Jake says his life is wonderful. “My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that” he told the outlet.

As for if he’s listened to the album? No.