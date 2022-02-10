Watch Jennifer Aniston’s dogs adorably interrupt her workout

Jennifer Aniston shared an atypical workout video. In it, the actress is seen trying her best to complete her routines, only to get repeatedly interrupted by her two dogs, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

The clip, shared on her Instagram Reels, shows Aniston focused on her workout, with a yoga mat and some dumbbells, and her dogs interrupting her every couple of seconds. Set to a funny audio from Paws Up, Ellen DeGeneres’ social media account dedicated to animals, the clip shows Lord Chesterfield and Clyde getting in the way of Aniston in order to play with each other and to curiously have a closer look at her work out moves. The audio says, “OK, I know I’m cute, but stop a-smothering me,” with a hilarious chipmunk voice, originally from a Tik Tok video from user Lorena Pages.

Aniston is a devoted animal lover. Aside from the two dogs in the video, she also has a black and white pitbull named Sophie.

In an interview with People, Aniston discussed how much she loves animals and how she’s always on the verge of adopting new ones. “My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes,“ she said. ”And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.“