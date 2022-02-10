Kate Moss’ little sister Lottie checks into rehab, says she “took ‘Euphoria’ too literally”

Model Lottie Moss just revealed she has checked into rehab.

In a recent video the 24-year-old posted to TikTok, Kate Moss’ sister mouths the words to Labrinth’s song, “Mount Everest”. At the top of the clip, she wrote, “When everyone’s glamourizing droog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b.”

In her caption, she referenced the HBO series Euphoria, writing, “I think I took euphoria too literally u guys.”

Though she seems to be in pretty good spirits, joking about the series, the model did not share what she was being treated for or how long she will be receiving in-patient treatment.

Following reports about her trip to rehab, Lottie’s father Peter Moss told The Sun that his daughter is doing “just fine.”

In the past, Lottie has been candid about her struggles with anxiety and using substances in an effort to self-medicate.

In April 2020, the model shared on Instagram she was feeling much happier after “struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things.”

“My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn’t really like which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health, going down that road made it very hard for me to get out,” she wrote.

“I was surrounding myself with people who were a similar mental state to me and I can see now that was not helping, Manifest good things and good things will comeback!” the 24-year-old continued. “I’m ready to be better for my family friends and for me! and I hope others take this time to self reflect and figure out who and where you want to be in life.”