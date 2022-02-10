Bob Saget’s family confirm cause of death: ‘No drugs or alcohol were involved’

It has been revealed that beloved actor Bob Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Florida last month, died due to head trauma.

Family of the ‘Fuller House’ star shared a statement declaring that they are “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

The statement confirmed that “Bob passed from head trauma,” as it was determined by authorities. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,“ adding, ”No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the family’s statement read.

Saget was on a comedy tour at the time of his death, with fans of the actor speculating about the cause of death.

Following an autopsy, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany declared at the time that there was “no evidence of drug use or foul play,” explaining that ”the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.“

Saget’s family concluded by stating that after having “final conclusions from the authorities‘ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”