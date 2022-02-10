Bad Bunny finally kicked off his highly-anticipated El Último Tour Del Mundo with his first show in Denver, CO on Wednesday night.

The sold out show saw 20,000 fans pack out the Ball Arena, showing the reggaetonero’s millions of fans what they can expect for his 36-date tour. Photos of the night from Jomar Dávila and Chris Cornejo show the true magic of the star’s first night on the road.