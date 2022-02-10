Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Bad Bunny finally kicked off his highly-anticipated El Último Tour Del Mundo with his first show in Denver, CO on Wednesday night.
Related
Bad Bunny prove he’s one of the most stylish celebs in provocative new Jacquemus campaign
Bad Bunny announces his first stadium tour across the United States & Latin America
Bad Bunny plays matchmaker for Homer and Marge Simpson in new “Te Deseo lo Mejor” video
The sold out show saw 20,000 fans pack out the Ball Arena, showing the reggaetonero’s millions of fans what they can expect for his 36-date tour. Photos of the night from Jomar Dávila and Chris Cornejo show the true magic of the star’s first night on the road.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!