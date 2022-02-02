Camila Cabello shares a video of her fun and intense workout

Camila Cabello wants to have fun while she works out. The singer and actress shared an intense clip of her workout on her Instagram.

The clip features Camila dancing with Florida Fit Dance Fitness, a rogram based on dance classes prepared by Antwon Keith, a choreographer, dancer, and trainer. Camila and Antwon dance at the front of the video, while a group of people cheer them on and dance behind them. Camila wore a high ponytail and a leotard and looked like she was having an amazing time, knowing all of the moves by heart. “GUYS I WANTED TO INCORPORATE SOME FUN CARDIO INTO MY WORKOUTS AND IVE LOVED @letsgetfloridafit fit for a while and @antwonkeith came by to train !!!!! SO FUN,” Camila captioned the post.

Following her break up with Shawn Mendes, Camila has spent the holidays with her family and friends in Miami, while also making time for her friends in Los Angeles. Her previous Instagram posts show her passionately singing along to a Celine Dion song in Karaoke while having a blast with her friends. Before that she shared a video of her grandma’s awesome dance moves.

Camila and Shawn broke up in late November, announcing it to the public by releasing a joint statement through their Instagram stories. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”