Watch Becky G show off her soccer skills on Instagram

Becky G shared a video of herself showing off her soccer skills. Despite dating Sebastian Lletget, a professional soccer player, for years, Becky still hasn’t got a hold of some basic soccer skills.

The clip features Becky trying to do several tricks with a soccer ball, laughing when she can’t do them. “I’ve done this… at least seven hundred times,” she says in the video before trying to balance the ball on her foot. “After being with @theylovedaboy for so many years I don’t know why I thought [soccer ball emoji] skills would have rubbed off on me by now…. Boy was I wrong.”

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have been together for five years. When speaking to People Magazine, Becky said that Sebastian is an “honorary Mexican” and is beloved by his family, having a “really sweet” relationship with her abuelitos. “It‘s just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there’s so many differences,” she said. ”Culturally speaking, there‘s so much that we take away from one another, and learn from one another. He’s an honorary Mexican at this point,” she laughed. “He really is. He‘s totally embraced by my family, for sure.”