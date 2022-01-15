Sofia Vergara shares a hot throwback in her bikini

Sofia Vergara knows the impact of a good throwback. The actress shared a photo of herself during her modeling days in Miami, wearing a gold bikini with a luxurious pool in the background.

“#tbt Miami the 90’s,” she captioned the post, which quickly amassed likes and all sorts of comments from her fans and followers. Her “America’s Got Talent” cohosts were amongst the first to leave encouraging comments, with Heidi Klum dropping a bunch of fire emojis and Howie Mandel writing, “Haven’t changed.”

Her fans echoed much of the same, commenting on how beautiful she looked in the photo and how little things have changed decades later. Sofia often shares throwbacks, making her followers laugh due to the fashion of the era or the style of the photoshoot, while also sharing some hot looks.

Over the past couple of months, Sofia has shared images of her holiday celebrations, which she spent alongside her family. She also shared updates on her husband, Joe Manganiello, who celebrated his 45th birthday on December 28th. Sofia and Joe have been married for six years, tying the knot after dating for six months.