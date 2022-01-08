Ye West and Jared Kushner have dinner in Miami Beach

Ye West and Jared Kushner were photographed leaving a restaurant together. The two attended Carbone restaurant, in Miami Beach. According to an insider, the meetup was not business related.

Ye and Jared had dinner at Carbone, in Miami Beach, a celebrity hot spot.

Ye West was wearing a yellow neon sweatshirt with paint spotted jeans and black shoes. Jared was wearing a more conservative all-black outfit, made out of a long sleeve shirt and jeans. They were both escorted out of the restaurant by a restaurant employee.

The two have been friends for over a decade.

An insider spoke to Page Six about their meeting and expressed that there was no political agenda behind it. “It was a purely private dinner,” they said. “No business agenda.”

Ye and Jared have a relationship that goes years back, with Jared talking about it to Fox News. “Kanye has been a friend for 10 years,” Jared told Bret Baier, host of Fox News’ Special Report. “He‘s a very very special person, he’s a very successful music artist, he’s a very successful designer, he‘s been very successful in a lot of the things he has done.“ He then shared that Ye has informed him on topics like empowering Black Americans.