Kanye West and Big Sean’s feud is getting serious: ‘Millions of dollars are missing’

The feud between Kanye West and Big Sean is getting serious, now that the 33-year-old singer has claimed his mentor Ye owes him $6 million dollars.

During a recent interview with the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast, Kanye confessed that signing Big Sean to his record label G.O.O.D. Music, has been the worst thing he has ever done, explaining that he wished the singer had supported him during his failed presidential campaign last year.

However it seems the negative comments took Big Sean by surprise, as he went on to reveal on the same podcast, that he doesn’t understand why he would make “a personal attack” on him “for no reason.”

And about his lack of support to Kanye, he says he has been “loyal to a fault” and was very hurt when he heard about the comments, as he had to spend his own money auditing his label, asking the interviewers “Let me ask you bro, if someone owed you $500,000 how would you feel?”

“Millions of dollars are missing and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owed me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music,“ explaining that Universal paid the money to G.O.O.D. Music.

Big Sean then said that the total amount of money is $6 million dollars, “What if they owed you that, bro? And you showed up for them and you did all these things, and they have billions?”

“Because when I see him I respect him enough not to be bringing that s—t up to his face in the middle of Sunday Service. I’m not gonna be like, ’What‘s up? You owe me $6 million dollars.’... I got an auditor, this isn‘t me making up a number,” the singer revealed.