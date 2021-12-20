Kanye West brings holiday joy to Chicago children after donating 4,000 toys

Kanye West is bringing joy this holiday season, donating 4,000 toys to children in Englewood, his hometown, located on the South Side of Chicago.

According to Stephanie Coleman, the current alderman of Chicago’s 16th ward, the singer donated the majority of the toys, given away in a toy drive at the Kennedy-King College in Englewood.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community,” Stephanie explained, “His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

Ye is known for constantly giving back to the community, recently in November when he started an important conversation about the ongoing homelessness problem in Los Angeles, meeting with different charitable organizations and groups, with the purpose of supporting people, supplying food, education, jobs and housing, including 1,000 meals he donated to LA Mission.

The acclaimed artist also organized the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, featuring a special appearance by Drake.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Kanye shared about the concert.