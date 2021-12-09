Will Ferrell brings his cowbell on stage to perform “I Need to Know” with Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is an amazing performer on his own, but one of his biggest hits was made even better with the help of none other than Will Ferrell....and his cowbell, of course.
The Maestro Cares Foundation--which was founded by the singer in 2012 to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the U.S.--held its annual gala on Tuesday, December 7 in New York City.
Of course, Anthony was on hand to provide some entertainment for the evening, when a certain comedian and his cowbell stormed the stage.
The iconic Salsa singer and his band had just launched into his hit “I Need to Know” when Ferrell joined in on the fun, sporting a sophisticated black suit.
It was clear from the footage of their performance that both stars were having the time of their lives--and it was all for a good cause.
“Our Eighth Annual Changing Lives, Building Dreams Gala was extraordinary! What was your favorite moment last night?” the Maestro Cares Instagram page wrote under a photo of the celebs who attended.
“Thank you to all of our supporters who joined us (in person, and via IG LIVE!) to support Maestro Cares Foundation and the honorees who are #ChangingLivesBuildingDreams for our children around the world,” the caption continued. “Proceeds from our gala fundraiser will go towards our mission of providing children in Latin America and the United States a safe place to live, learn and play. Together, we are strengthening communities and helping children become tomorrow’s leaders.”
In addition to Ferrell and Anthony, Lele Pons and Olympic Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn were also in attendance.
When Anthony posted a video of the surprise performance on Instagram, his fans and celebrity friends all flocked to the comments to express just how much they loved it.
Natalia Jiménez commented, “Le pega durisimoooo jajajaj qué perro!! 🙌,” clearly enjoying the video.
Fellow musician Luis Fonsi left a string of emojis expressing his support, writing, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌,” while Afrojack called the interaction, “legendary!!!!!$🤣🤣🤣🤣”
We’ll take an encore performance from these two any day.