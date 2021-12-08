Jimmy Fallon enlists Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for new song: “It Was a… (Masked Christmas)”

After a year like never before in 2020, and only a slight return toward normalcy in 2021, it’s no surprise we’re seeing unexpected Christmas collaborations to top off the year.

This week, the Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon enlisted the help of two of the biggest artists in the music industry to release the perfect song for an unprecendented holiday season. With vocals from Ariana Grande and rapping from Megan Thee Stallion, “It Was a… (Masked Christmas)” is the anthem we didn’t know we needed.

As he premiered the song on his show, Fallon said the track had been months in the making. The late night host explained that he was introduced to a couple of producers who helped him with the song. Later, he played the track to a couple of label execs, who responded to him by shaking his hand and assuring him he’s got a hit on his hands--which is when he reached out to Ariana.

While he had doubts he could get such a big artist on the song, Grande agreed to do it, presenting the idea of tapping Megan for the rapping portion.

“It’s basically about, like, how last year was just rough on everybody,” Fallon explained about the song. “And, you know, I just wanted to say, it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me.”

Some of the lyrics Grande and Fallon come together to sing include: “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house/We covered our nose, and covered our mouth/But it’s Christmas time. We’ll be in line for a booster.”

As for Thee Stallion herself, she rocks a nurse’s uniform and syringes doubling as long nails for the video, rapping, “This Christmas imma make it count. No more quarantine on the couch. This year hang that mistletoe. Imma kiss everybody that I know. This year’s different, you can tell. Deck those halls and jingle bells.”

“Put Purell on everything. Turkey, eggnog, candy cane,” she continues. “Hey Ho. There’s a good chance of snow. Hey Ho. Somebody wipe Rudolph’s nose. Ho Hey. I promise we’ll be okay.”

Check out the song and its accompanying music video for yourself down below: