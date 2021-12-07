Madonna, her boyfriend, and some of her kids gather around the Christmas tree in festive pajamas

Madonna reunited some of her loved ones around the Christmas tree to decorate it in festive attire. Four of her kids, David, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere, and the singer’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, dressed in matching elf pajamas to finish the holiday decorations as a family.

“Okay, let me tell you something about Christmas,” David, Madonna’s teenage son, began in the video the award-winning star posted to her Instagram. “It’s the best time of the year,” he continued.

The video included Wham’s “Last Christmas,” while everyone danced, sang along, and had a great time. Madonna took social media to share the clip and reflect on the particular memory. “I’m the awkward-looking Elf,” she wrote. “I think we sprayed too much snow on the tree. But we had fun celebrating the last day of Hanukkah by decorating the X-mas tree.”

“Here is the thing. Jesus was a Jew, and decorating the tree is a Pagan ritual and does anyone really know when Jesus was born????!!” she asked. “Let’s embrace all faiths and rituals as long as they make us happy, and we are focused more on giving than receiving!”