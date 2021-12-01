José Feliciano and CNCO will join the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

The Latinx community couldn’t be best represented during the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. José Feliciano and CNCO will join the special event and winter holiday tradition. Set to take place in New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza, aka 30 Rock, on Wednesday, December 1, from 7 p.m EST to 10 p.m. EST.
New Yorkers and tourists can witness live how the 79-foot-tall Norway spruce becomes the nation’s most beloved Christmas tree. The 46 feet wide and 12 tons tree from Maryland will reunite singers Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley, Harry Connick, Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Rb Thomas, and the famous Rockettes from the Radio City Christmas show.
“How time flies! It was 12 years ago I sat at the foot of the Rockefeller tree and sang my heart out, and I’m getting ready to do it again tomorrow!,” Feliciano tweeted.
How time flies! It was 12 years ago I sat at the foot of the Rockefeller tree and sang my heart out and I’m getting ready to do it again tomorrow!🎄🎶#RockCenterXmas@rockcenternyc@nbcpic.twitter.com/deCzYhKrcy— José Feliciano (@josefeliciano) November 30, 2021
Hosts for the event will be the hosts of NBC’s “Today” show, which will air the Ignition, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker. NBC will broadcast the event nationally on its “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.