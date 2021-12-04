Kim Kardashian’s son makes a mess, blames it on the elves

Kim Kardashian was greeted by a wild mess involving some elves this past Friday morning. Her five-year-old son, Saint West, left a mess all over the house by scattering his arts and craft supplies. When asked about what happened, Saint said that the elves were the ones responsible.

“Wait a minute,” Kim said in one of her Instagram stories. “What is happening?” She then filmed what she was looking at, showing her viewers a path of feathers, paints and beads thrown all over the floor. She then filmed Saint, who was nervously trying to explain the situation as best as possible. “The elves, you say? Why is everyone gonna now do stuff and blame it on the elves?”

“No, I didn‘t do this! No! See, the elves,” Saint said. “Oh my gosh, you know what, this is crazy,” she said, playing along. “This was all the elves? Mmhmm. And it’s Saint‘s elf that did this.” Saint took the opportunity to blame one of his siblings. “And Chi’s!” he said, referring to Chicago, Kim’s three-year-old daughter.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim shared a video of the kidnapping of the elves.

This isn’t the only elf-related incident Kim has shared over the past couple of days. Her daughter Chicago and her niece Dream were also playing with one of their elves when they told an elaborate story of how it fell down and they both had to nurse it back to health. They blamed the eight-year-old North and two-year-old Psalm for the elf’s injury.