Billie Eilish gets a makeover and is no longer a blonde

Billie Eilish, known for her great songs and her bright and colorful hairstyles, is no longer a blonde. The singer shared a photo of her new look over Instagram.

Billie had teased the look in one of her stories, sharing a close up of her dark bangs and her eyes and with the words “guess what” typed over the photo. The final look was revealed in an Instagram post, where she shared a selfie snapped from above that showed off her dark hair and her bangs. She captioned it, “Miss me?”

While Billie has had a wide variety of hairstyles, she’s mostly associated with her brunette hair, which for a while she wore with bright green highlights. In fact, when she dyed it blonde, she told Elle magazine that the change was prompted out of wanting to be anonymous. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” she said.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Billie talked about how difficult it was to dye her hair blonde and how she didn’t think that her hair would be able to take it. "I thought of it as a dream," she said. "I didn't think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it off if I tried. But I did it!"