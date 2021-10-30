Watch Billie Eilish sing a song from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

On Friday, Billie Eilish played the part of Sally in “The Nightmare Before Christmas” concert event, held in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. She celebrated Halloween by wearing Sally’s costume and makeup, to the thrill of many fans of the film and her work.

Billie shared her joy over being involved in this concert through Instagram, writing “peeing my pants I’m so excited.” She then posted a photo of Sally and wrote “my dearest Jack.” The concert event was playing the film on three large screens, while an orchestra, lead by John Mauceri, performed the songs in sync.

Eilish was introduced onstage by composer, singer, and musician Danny Elfman, who played the part of Jack Skellington in the original film and reprised the role for this special event. He joined her on the duet “Simply Meant To Be.” Billie also sang “Sally’s Song,” one of the most beautiful and famous songs in the film. The video, recorded by a fan, shows glimpses of Billie’s makeup, made up of Sally’s trademark stitches on her cheeks, neck, arms, and legs. It also shows us a closer look at Sally’s costume, made up of raggedy materials.

Billie will perform the role of Sally once more on October 31st, for a second concert. She’ll likely be joined by other guests and notorious performers. Friday’s concert featured appearances from “Weird Al” Yankovic, playing the part of Lock, and actor Ken Page, who originally played the part of Oogie Boogie and reprised his role.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a holiday classic, perfect for watching on Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, maybe on all three occasions. While these types of screenings are very popular, especially for a film this beloved, the addition of performers provides layers to the experience, something that longtime fans love and come back for. The fact that Eilish is a Grammy award winner who released a beloved record this year is simply an added perk.