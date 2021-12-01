Selena Gomez responds to mean comment in one of her TikTok videos

Selena Gomez, who usually limits her social media interactions, defended herself after a user that criticized a joke she made about her consumption of alcohol. Not cool, guys.

©Selena Gomez



Selena is an avid TikTok users, posting funny videos often.

This Tuesday, Selena shared a TikTok video of a duet between herself and Dr. Dawn Bantel, a doctor talking about alcohol consumption and heavy drinkers. When asked to define “heavy” drinking, Bantel said that, according to the CDC, this referred to men who consumed over 15 drinks a week and women who had over 8 drinks. In the video, Selena is seen biting jokingly biting her nail to her comments. To ensure that everyone knew that she was joking, she captioned the video “It’s a joke,” which clearly some people didn’t read.

A user on TikTok dropped a comment on Selena’s video, saying “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn selena.“ To that, Selena replied, “It was a joke a—”

Selena Gomez responded to the rumors in her latest TikTok. pic.twitter.com/DTnyGTwncL — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 30, 2021

While Selena rarely engages with hateful comments, it’s understandable why she felt the need to respond to this particular user. In 2017, Selena received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa. Her kidneys were damaged due to complications with her lupus disease.

In an appearance on the Today Show, Selena talked a bit about her experience and why finding a friend who wanted to donate her their kidney and who was also a match was an unbelievable moment for her. “My kidneys were just done,” she said. “That was it, and I didn‘t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That‘s not real.”