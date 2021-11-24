Move over Scorpio’s because it‘s Saggitarius’ time to shine! It’s officially Saggitarius season so let your assertive, outspoken, spontaneous, and hilarious side do its thing. The typically loyal, smart, and extroverted fire sign is fun, passionate, and fair-minded, and will often question who they are and the world around them. As thrill-seeking, independent, curious, and open-minded individuals, you’ll never know what to expect from a Sagittarius, but you’ll never be surprised. Ruled by the lucky sign of Jupiter -their adventurous and generous nature will easily attract you to them, but get ready to hear some unsolicited advice and opinions once you become close- they just want the best for you. There is never a dull moment with this “yes, Yolo, idgaf” sign and, until December 21st, you might feel some of these qualities pushing you to go outside your comfort zones. So don’t fight back the urge to expand your knowledge, experience life, or speak out about things you care about for the next month. Channel these 10 famous Saggitarius instead, and enjoy the ride.