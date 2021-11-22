Happy Birthday, Daniel!Wisin and Yomaira welcome a healthy baby boy. The legendary reggaeton superstar took social media to share the adorable moment when his two other kids snuggle their new baby brother.

“I must confess that in 2016 I understood that it is not my way but God‘s. That is not what I say; that is what THE KNIGHT OF THE CROSS says,” the award-winning artist begins, referring to the time his newborn daughter, Victoria, passed away. “After doubting, believing, crying, laughing, yesterday at 3.21 PM God again marks my life 😭 without deserving absolutely anything, thank you for your me I never asked for beauty, I never asked for it to be a girl or a boy I only asked for health and mercy all the days 🙏🏻 .”

The Puerto Rican star also praised his wife for her strength and unconditional love. “@godneverfailsco, you are a warrior, thank you for teaching me not with words but with deeds, a privilege to have you, God bless you a lot 👸🏼❤️,” he wrote.

Wisin dedicated kind words to the doctor that helped in the delivery room, adding that his baby arrived at the perfect timing. “@maryrose_concepcion_md Thank you for being a great doctor and for being an excellent human being; I have no words to thank you for what you have done. @implante1 thank you for helping me and for doing it with professionalism, dedication, and honesty🤴DANIEL, a healthy child who arrived at the right time to bless our family,” he concluded.

In summer 2021, Wisin and Yomaira opened their hearts to HOLA! USA and revealed details of their pregnancy and how Victoria will forever live in everyone’s hearts. The little girl died one month after she was born due to trisomy 13 syndrome. The couple learned of their daughter’s congenital disease during the fifth month of gestation.

Even though the doctors recommended termination of the pregnancy as an alternative, they did not consider that option and defended their right to have their baby. “Unfortunately, a child and a loved one never overcome a test like that. It is always there, and neither does this child supplant or cover that pain in a way,” explains Juan Luis Morera Luna, which is the Puerto Rican singer’s given name. “They are different things but thank God we are living, after that storm, a beautiful moment. It was something we didn‘t ask for.”

“It was a moment of truth that I did not expect. Not long ago, I had just handed over the situation to God and told him: ‘Look, I‘m not going to ask you to have babies or complain anymore,’” Yomaira told HOLA! USA. “With Victoria’s situation, I’m always going to miss her. So when I saw the positive, I dropped the test and stayed ... I called my sister, my friend was with me, and I said: ‘what is this, is it real?’ I wrote to my gynecologist, who already told me: ‘Congratulations!’ He didn’t tell me to do a urine test, a blood test, or a checkup. I could not believe it.”