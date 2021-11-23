Katy Perry’s morning routine: The reason she is always late to her workouts

Katy Perry described her morning routine with Orlando Bloom and their 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, including her beauty routine and how she manages to go to the gym three to five times a week.

The singer starts her day with a “little tiny verbal ritual,” revealing that every single morning she says to herself out loud, “Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful for every day,” she continued, “then I try to start my day out with my daughter, playing and having some floor time with her. Reading some books. It usually varies what time we’re waking up, 7 or 8 a.m.”

The celebrity couple have breakfast together, and Katy says sometimes Orlando “takes her until 9, which is super,” so she gets to have more time to sleep.

The singer admitted she doesn’t like working out, however she is now preparing for her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Resorts World and while she is always “half late to her workout,” she still makes an effort for some “strength training and weights.”

“I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things,‘“ she joked about her personal trainer, ”the guy who works me out is like, ’Yeah, right.‘“ They also like to stay active, going hiking as a family, “Orlando has one of those hiking backpacks that we can pop Daisy into, she loves it.”

The pair enjoy having a healthy lifestyle, explaining they need all the help they can get. “We drink a Niacin flushing drink, which makes us all red and gets the blood moving. Sometimes we’ll have celery juice, it just gets the movements going.”

And about her go-to beauty products, Katy says she has her “potions and lotions, including “Kora Organics, which is a line that Orlando’s ex-wife, Miranda made. She has this turmeric moisturizer that I swear by.”