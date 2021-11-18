Flavor Flav calls Pete Davidson “my adopted son” during bday celebration with the Kardashians

This past Wednesday, Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner (her mom) and a few of his friends. Among them, iconic 80’s rapper Flavor Flav from the group Public Enemy.

Both Pete and Flavor Flav took to instagram two share two photos from their gathering. One photo showed Pete, Kim and Kris wearing matching black and brown plaid pajamas with Flavor Flav in the back with his arms around the two Kardashians.

The second photo they shared was of just Pete with Flavor Flav. The 28 year old comedian was wearing one of Flav’s signature clock chains. Not only did the well known rapper, whose most famous songs are “Fight the Power” and “Don’t believe the hype”, call him “my adopted son” and called Kim and Kris “legendz”, he revealed he did something for Pete, he doesn’t do for many.

“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

Pete Davidson wears one of Flavor Flav’s signature clock chains

Accoring to a People magazine source, Kim and Pete are happily dating. The 41 year old Skims founder isn’t the only Kardashian this week celebrating the birthday of their special someone. Her sister Kourtney is on a trip in Mexico celebrating her fiancé Travis Barker’s birthday.