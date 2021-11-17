For Blink-182 musician Travis Barker’s birthday, his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian took him and both of their kids to celebrate with a beach getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The newly-engaged couple and their kids have been sharing a few photos on Instagram that give us a glimse of their vacation.

The 42-year-old Kardashian , founder of Poosh, took to instagram to show what the place they are staying at looks like. A gorgeous villa with palm trees and an ocean view pool. Travis’ son Landon posted a video on TikTok of all of them riding horses on the beach. In his video you can see the lovers holding hands. And his daughter, Alabama posted a nice photo with a sweet caption “Happy Birthday to the most hardworking and loving dad.”