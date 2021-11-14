Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez looked elegant at Los Angeles gala

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez made an appearance in a gala in Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 13th. The event, organized by Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children in poverty with diapers and necessities, was attended by a variety of celebrities and supporters.

The couple looked elegant in all black.

Bezos and Sanchez looked elegant in their black otufits. Bezos wore a tuxedo while Sanchez wore a long gown and some jewelry that accentuated her look.

A closer look at the outfits of the couple.

The gala was attended by a variety of stars, including Camila Morrone, Vanessa Bryant, and more. Baby2Baby is one of the most notorious Los Angeles nonprofits, having the support and influence of a variety of notorious stars. The board of directors includes Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Kelly Rowland, Julie Bowen, and more.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been dating since 2019, when the Bezos’ divorce news broke out. Bezos had been married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years, with the couple having four children together. Sanchez and her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, were family friends of the Bezos. Both couples filed for divorce within days of each other.