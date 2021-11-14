Taylor Swift’s dress is being compared to that iconic Princess Diana dress

Taylor Swift just dropped her latest album, “Red,” a reinterpretation of her record released in 2012. Taylor’s release predictably broke all sorts of records and has had her attending a variety of events to promote her work.
On Thursday, Swift appeared in an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a black dress that drew many comparisons to another iconic black dress. Swift’s David Koma dress is off-the-shoulder, with long sleeves and a short hemline.
Swifties, an army of followers that knows no rest nor sleep, were quick to compare it to Princess Diana’s iconic black dress, which has been dubbed the revenge dress since she looked amazing and wore it after Prince Charles confessed in national television that he’d been unfaithful to her. Diana famously paired the short black dress with a pearl necklace, some black tights, and heels.
Twitter stans were quick to draw comparisons between the two looks.
Taylor Swift’s Revenge Dress Era 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bn2LhvQHTM— malorie (taylor’s version) 🧣 (@big_rep_stan) November 12, 2021
Not @taylorswift13 wearing the Taylor’s Version of “the revenge dress” on @sethmeyerspic.twitter.com/oZJWQGpzN4— Danielle (@danielleobyrne7) November 12, 2021
Swifties believe Taylor is sending a message with the use of this dress, implying that her next album will be a reimagining of “Speak Now,” since it features a song called “Better Than Revenge” or if she’s just enjoying herself now that she’s out of Scooter Braun’s thumb and is in charge of her own music once more. It could also be a reference to Jake Gyllenhaal and that break up of over a decade ago that continues to haunt him.
Whether Taylor was channeling her inner Diana or whether she simply was enjoying herself in a little black dress, it’s clear that she knows how to use fashion to make a statement.