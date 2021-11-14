Taylor Swift’s dress is being compared to that iconic Princess Diana dress

Taylor Swift just dropped her latest album, “Red,” a reinterpretation of her record released in 2012. Taylor’s release predictably broke all sorts of records and has had her attending a variety of events to promote her work.

©GettyImages



Taylor was a guest at Late Night with Seth Meyers.

On Thursday, Swift appeared in an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a black dress that drew many comparisons to another iconic black dress. Swift’s David Koma dress is off-the-shoulder, with long sleeves and a short hemline.

Swifties, an army of followers that knows no rest nor sleep, were quick to compare it to Princess Diana’s iconic black dress, which has been dubbed the revenge dress since she looked amazing and wore it after Prince Charles confessed in national television that he’d been unfaithful to her. Diana famously paired the short black dress with a pearl necklace, some black tights, and heels.

©GettyImages



Princess Diana’s iconic little black dress.

Twitter stans were quick to draw comparisons between the two looks.