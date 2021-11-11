Christa Allen, the TikTok star who played a young Jennifer Garner in ‘13 Going on 30’ turns 30!

13 Going on 30 came out in 2004 but the movie has been making headlines all week like it‘s the early 00’s again! On Monday’s episode of The VoiceAriana Grande rocked a head-to-toe look inspired by Jennifer Garner’s “Jenna Rink” character in the same colorful Versace dress she wore in the movie. Just a few days later the movie is in the news again as it turns out Christa B. Allen, the actress who played a younger version of Garner’s character in the film, is celebrating her 30th birthday today.

Allen and Garner never worked together again but their time on set left a lasting impression on the young actress. In 2019 she told Good Manners Garner gave her the best advice she has ever received in her life. “When I was 11, Jennifer Garner advised me to always maintain a full life outside of acting. She said that actors lose the ability to play ‘real’ people when they stop living a ‘real life,” she explained.

The actress has been leading up to the special day by sharing parts of her mini-series called Vienna. In the 5 part season, she comes home to find her “13-year-old self” sitting on her couch ready to talk about their journey into 30.

Allen stars in the film The Fight That Never ends which is available to stream on Lifetime and Hulu. While she has stayed active on screen over the years, she has found major success on TikTok where she has 1.7 million followers. The 30-year-old shares an inside look into her glamorous life and make hilarious videos about being hot, successful, single, and more. She also had several videos go viral about 13 Going on 30.