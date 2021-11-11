Marc Anthony helps a fan pop the question on stage during concert

Marc Anthony is willing to give up the spotlight in order to help some dedicated fans who wanted to let him in on a special moment in their lives.

As seen in video captured by excited concertgoers, the salsa singer assisted one of his fans with asking his girlfriend to marry him.

During the concert, Marc stopped the show and brought the couple up on stage, which is when Denis Leborgne dropped to one knee and busted out the ring. Of course, his other half said yes, causing the crowd go wild as Anthony raised his hands in the air.

After the special day, Leborgne told TMZ that Marc is his fiancée’s favorite singer, but she’d never seen him perform live in concert. He reached out to the celeb’s production team, Magnus Media, 14 months ago to set up a big proposal.

The plans ended up getting delayed by the pandemic, but once the world opened up and Marc started touring again, he targeted the November 5 show in Estero, FL.

Anthony’s production team broke down the plan with Denis the day before the show, telling him the singer would point to him in the crowd, at which point he would propose--but Marc went the extra mile.

Leborgne says when he and his then-girlfriend, Liz, arrived, they were whisked into the VIP section and she was in shock. And when the big moment came, the salsa legend didn’t just spotlight them in the crowd, he invited them up on stage in front of everyone.

Obviously, both Denis and Liz were caught off guard by the interaction. He even told TMZ his fiancée was so nervous in front of Marc, she told him her nationality instead of her name.

Still, this is a moment these two will never forget.

This comes just a couple nights after news of the singer granting another wish for a concertgoer, helping 95-year-old Fela, a COVID-19 survivor, cross a big request off of her bucket list: “Dancing with Marc.”

Anthony read the sign Fela’s grandaughter, Linda Cristina Santiago, was holding up and shared it with the rest of the fans at the arena, who cheered on the woman and chanted “baila!” (dance).

The grandma ended up getting invited to the stage and met her favorite artist while Linda cried tears of joy in the crowd. Marc and Fela started dancing salsa before later sharing an embrace, making for an incredibly special moment.