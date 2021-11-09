One of Marc Anthony’s biggest fans made her dreams come true after the singer noticed her in the crowd

Marc Anthony has a big heart, and his fans know how loving, respectful and talented he is. The New York-born Puerto Rican singer travels with his Pa’lla Voy Tour and had a concert Saturday night (November 6) in Orlando.

Among the concertgoers was Linda Cristina Santiago, accompanied by her grandmother, Fela, who enjoyed Marc Anthony’s performance. And behind her was a sign with the words “Fela’s Bucket List.”

According to the poster, Fela is 95 years old and a COVID-19 survivor. The beloved grandma also survived Hurricane Maria, and the only thing she needed to complete her bucket list was to “Dance with Marc.”

Despite the number of people, the salsa singer read the sign and shared it with the rest of the fans at the arena, who cheered to Fela and chanted “baila (dance) to Marc.

The grandma got invited to the stage and met Jennifer Lopez’s ex husband, while her granddaughter Linda cried tears of joy in the crowd. Immediately, Marc and Fela started dancing salsa. The pair later embrace each other.

Watch the emotional video below.

The talented award-winning musician, and father of Jennifer Lopez’s twins, had a similar gesture months ago when he got off the stage to sing to a visually impaired person enjoying his music.