Jennifer Lopez and her ‘coconuts’ make Halloween treats, and the result is not what they expected

If you are a busy mom like Jennifer Lopez, making memories with your kids is the most important thing. The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently took social media to share how she and her “coconuts” Max and Emme attempt to make Halloween treats alongside their guest, Miami-based artist and photographer, Ana Carballosa.

In the video posted on Instagram, Lopez can be seen melting chocolate in a pot. JLo later asks the twins to bring ice cream popsicles to dip into the already melted chocolate. However, after several attempts, they realized that something wasn’t right.

When Jennifer started dipping the frozen treats, the chocolate never covered the ice pop. There are several reasons this can happen, but we guess that maybe the chocolate wasn’t tempered; therefore, it took a bit longer to set.

The 52-year-old superstar wasn’t in the company of boyfriend Ben Affleck, who possibly spent Halloween creating memories with the kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. But soon, both families can start celebrating the Holidays together, because according to the singer’s former publicist Rob Shuter, JLo and Ben might be getting married.

Shuter said that the singer, actress, businesswoman, and award-winning actor’s romance has always been honest. “I don’t think there’s enough energy used [as a publicist] to protect those relationships [in Hollywood] that are legitimate,” he explained. “There’s a lot of celebrities who are in real relationships, but the pressures of the job and life come along and ruin it. That’s not unusual for regular people too… And now everyone wants to know all the details, what’s going on in these relationships, what they’re doing in private. I hope now that Jennifer and Ben take some time for themselves.”

The publicist and author also said that if Jennifer didn’t see a future with Ben, she would never be so open and attend to red carpets. “I don’t think either of them would be this open about being back together if they weren’t serious,” he said. “When I worked for Jennifer, she was the boss. I should have been paying her because she runs the show.”

“You may have opinions,” he shared. “She will listen to them. But at the end of the day, she makes her own decisions. And I think this is the case here. Jennifer would not be letting us see them walk together in the park or on the red carpet if she didn’t see a future for them. They could have easily met quietly, dated on the side, and had some fun together. The world would have never known about it. But the fact that they’re allowing us to see this tells me it’s serious.”