Ciara dresses up as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

For this year’s Halloween, Ciara dressed up as the iconic Mexican-American icon Selena. Ciara shared an Instagram video of herself dancing and singing along to “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” looking eerily similar to Selena. So Ciara won Halloween.

“Me llamo SELENA!! Welcome to my show! Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💃🏽 #Halloween” She captioned the post. In the video, she’s seen wearing one of Selena’s iconic outfits and dancing along to one of her biggest hits, accurately mimicking her moves. She sings on a stage, with the video having sound effects of an audience watching her perform.

In further Instagram posts, Ciara explained that she learned a bit of Spanish for the occasion. “The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!” she wrote.

The photos feature her posing as Selena for a mockup of a Selena Live DVD. She also included a brief clip where she speaks Spanish, wishing a happy Halloween to her followers and introducing herself as Selena, claiming that Ciara was not around. Fans were quick to praise the photos, and to dub the date as Cilloween.