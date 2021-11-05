Chris Evans is going to have another thing to be proud of because according to Page Six, he has landed the coveted title of People magazine’s annual ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ According to the outlet, he was originally supposed to win the title last year but sources say “bosses” thought it would be better to wait a year after he infamously shared a video with his 5.7 million followers without editing it. The clip revealed a galley of videos and photos including one of his privates. He quickly deleted the video but the damage was done and the internet exploded. The news will reportedly be announced next week. In the meantime, take a look at the last 5 winners.