The reason Tom Hanks rejected Jeff Bezos’ offer to go to space

Tom Hanks revealed Jeff Bezos offered to take him to space before asking ‘Star Trek’ star William Shatner, however he decided it was not the best idea. The Hollywood star who played astronaut Jim Lovell in the 1995 film “Apollo 13,” detailed the conversation during his latest interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

“It costs like $28 million or something like that,” the actor said, explaining that Bezos asked him to pay, however Hanks has different priorities at the moment. He continued, “I‘m doing good, Jimmy. I’m doing good, but I ain‘t paying $28 million.”

Tom went on to joke about the space trip, adding “You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now,” mimicking the shaking of the rocket while sitting down, saying “I don‘t need to spend 28 million bucks to do that.”

Blue Origin has yet to reveal the price for the tickets to space, however Bezos previously announced that the project continues to be a total success, in reference to upcoming spaceflights, with nearly $100 million worth of tickets already sold to future crew members.

William Shatner recently reacted to his space trip, admitting he was very emotional and extremely grateful to have the unique opportunity after appearing on ‘Star Trek.’

“I‘ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” the 90-year-old star previously shared.