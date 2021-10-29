Mila Kunis reveals why Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice for pancreatitis after restrictive diet

Mila Kunis is opening up about a difficult situation her husband Ashton Kutcher endured, as he prepared to portray Steve Jobs with a very restrictive diet mostly consisting of fruit, grains and seeds.

The Hollywood star detailed what happened during her latest interview on the popular Youtube series ‘Hot Ones,’ explaining Ashton suffered from pancreatitis after drinking “too much carrot juice,” while getting ready for the biopic.

Mila even said her husband was actually “downplaying” the situation, in reference to his medical health. “He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid,” she declared.

The actor was following a fruit-only diet in an effort to get into character as the co-founder of Apple, known for being a “fruitatian” because of his neuroendocrine cancer, however Mila and Ashton “ended up in the hospital twice,” with him confessing his “pancreas levels were completely out of whack.”

This is not the first time the couple talk about the difficult moment, and the actor previously went on to say in 2013 how he was “doubled over in pain” shortly after showing symptoms.

“First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to like severe issues,” Ashton explained, adding that “It was really terrifying … considering everything.”