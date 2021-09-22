Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are ready to sell their home and embark on a new journey with their family. The famous couple are selling their Hidden Valley Mansion for $12.25 million. The stunning home sits on a half acre lot and is about 7,300 square feet.

The mansion is complete five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. In addition to that, it also has a gym, a sauna, a wine cellar and a wet bar. The manicured backyard has a large pool.