Luis Fonsi, Sofia Vergara, and Jennifer Aniston join forces to support St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign

Luis Fonsi, Sofia Vergara, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, and Jennifer Aniston join forces to support the 2021 St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign. The A-listers, dozens of famous brands, and St. Jude National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas are rallying consumers across the country to support the hospital while shopping and donating in-store and online.
“It takes every single person – our retail partners’ employees, their customers, and our celebrity friends who help raise critical awareness and support – to ensure that our work at St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies of cancer, no matter where they live,” said Thomas. “It is absolutely incredible the depths of kindness and generosity that people show to our precious families at St. Jude. I am in awe of the dedication and passion that lives on through the commitment of our generous supporters.”
Luis Fonsi has used his platform to support the cause for years. Thanks to his influence in the Latinx community, millions of Hispanics donate every year. “The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign allows me to lend my voice to motivate people around the world to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its lifesaving work,” the singer said. “At St. Jude, families can have peace of mind knowing they do not have to worry about the financial strain that comes with medical treatment because families never receive a bill from St. Jude. I ask all to support St. Jude this holiday season and beyond. By caring for one another, we can continue to make a difference for future generations.”
Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. “St. Jude Thanks and Giving presents a chance to help, and it is a tradition I am always proud to support,” said Aniston. “This year, I’m especially inspired by the determination of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which remains focused on ensuring kids everywhere receive the best and most advanced treatments, and they can do so because of the generosity of the many supporters around the country. Together, we can continue to give hope to the children and families of St. Jude.”
“Cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year global problem that takes millions of people around the world coming together to make meaningful progress in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President, and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign presents a heartfelt, practical way to unite everyone around a lifesaving mission that will impact generations to come because funds generated will support the six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to accelerate research and treatment for children all over the world.”
Sofia Vergara has also witnessed how significant is her presence in this annual campaign. For the Colombian actress, being part of the project is a no-brainer. “The research and treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospithavehas an incredible impact on kids around the world who face cancer and other catastrophic diseases,” Vergara said. “And the work St. Jude is doing is only possible through the continued generosity and loyal support of every one of us. I am honored to be a part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign for the tenth year. Please join me, and let’s make a difference in the lives of these precious children.”
Yara Shahidi also said how excited she is to continue lending her voice to those in need. “I’m thrilled to continue to be a part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, which presents an incredible way to make an impact on our future generations,” the actress said. “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is not only focused on providing the best possible care to children battling cancer and other illnesses but is also striving to improve quality of life for children and their families. This holiday season, please join me to help St. Jude continue their lifesaving work.”
Joined by new partner Leslie’s Pool Supplies, brands like Best Buy, Domino’s, Chili’s, HomeGoods, AutoZone, Williams Sonoma, Kay Jewelers, and more return year after year and continue to expand on their contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“We are proud of our partnership with St. Jude and are honored to continue playing a role in their lifesaving work,” said Ray Sliva, Best Buy’s president of retail. “It‘s inspiring to see, year after year, how our employees and customers come together to make a difference in our community and impact the lives of so many children and families.”
Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving to learn what companies are participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving the campaign to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this holiday season.