Luis Fonsi, Sofia Vergara, and Jennifer Aniston join forces to support St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign

Luis Fonsi, Sofia Vergara, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, and Jennifer Aniston join forces to support the 2021 St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign. The A-listers, dozens of famous brands, and St. Jude National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas are rallying consumers across the country to support the hospital while shopping and donating in-store and online.

“It takes every single person – our retail partners’ employees, their customers, and our celebrity friends who help raise critical awareness and support – to ensure that our work at St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies of cancer, no matter where they live,” said Thomas. “It is absolutely incredible the depths of kindness and generosity that people show to our precious families at St. Jude. I am in awe of the dedication and passion that lives on through the commitment of our generous supporters.”

©GettyImages



Marlo Thomas, Zac Posen and children of St. Judes attend Marlo Thomas And Zac Posen Light The Empire State Building Green In Honor Of St. Jude Children‘s Research Hospital’s 2015 Thanks And Giving Campaign at The Empire State Building on December 17, 2015 in New York City.

Luis Fonsi has used his platform to support the cause for years. Thanks to his influence in the Latinx community, millions of Hispanics donate every year. “The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign allows me to lend my voice to motivate people around the world to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its lifesaving work,” the singer said. “At St. Jude, families can have peace of mind knowing they do not have to worry about the financial strain that comes with medical treatment because families never receive a bill from St. Jude. I ask all to support St. Jude this holiday season and beyond. By caring for one another, we can continue to make a difference for future generations.”

©GettyImages



Luis Fonsi attends 11th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala in Miami at JW Marriott Marquis on May 18, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. “St. Jude Thanks and Giving presents a chance to help, and it is a tradition I am always proud to support,” said Aniston. “This year, I’m especially inspired by the determination of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which remains focused on ensuring kids everywhere receive the best and most advanced treatments, and they can do so because of the generosity of the many supporters around the country. Together, we can continue to give hope to the children and families of St. Jude.”

“Cancer is a multi-trillion dollar, multi-year global problem that takes millions of people around the world coming together to make meaningful progress in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President, and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign presents a heartfelt, practical way to unite everyone around a lifesaving mission that will impact generations to come because funds generated will support the six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to accelerate research and treatment for children all over the world.”