Kim Kardashian believes in second chances and wants you to start watching the new show ‘The Big Leap’

When it comes to second chances, Kim Kardashian believes that we all deserve it; therefore, she took social media to invite her legion of followers to start watching the new show The Big Leap. The reality tv star and businesswoman described the series as a “feel-good show that’s all about second chances and chasing one’s dreams!”

Kardashian also wrote that people can “tune in to #TheBigLeap on Mondays at 9/8c on @FOXTV and catch up on the latest episodes now on @hulu.” According to the show’s description, “a group of diverse underdogs attempts to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that potentially offers them each a second chance at their dreams.”

The musical comedy-drama television series created by Liz Heldens, based on the British reality miniseries Big Ballet, stars Scott Foley as Nick Blackburn, Simone Recasner as Gabby Lewis, Ser‘Darius Blain as Reggie Sadler, Jon Rudnitsky as Mike Devries, Raymond Cham Jr. as Justin Reyes, Mallory Jansen as Monica Sullivan, Kevin Daniels as Wayne Fontaine, Anna Grace Barlow as Brittney Lovewell, Adam Kaplan as Simon Lovewell, Piper Perabo as Paula Clark, and Teri Polo as Julia Perkins.

Kardashian is known for her tv presence; however, after helping incarcerated people to get justice and pursuing a career as a lawyer, Kim has elevated the scale of her influence. It takes one comment or one photo from Kardashian to put certain things back in order, for example, the coffin of Nedjemankh.

During the 2018 Met Gala, Kim’s viral snap next to the artifact helped reserachers solve a mystery. According to the New York Post, the disapereance of the gold coffin is part of a criminal case. In his podcast, “Art Bust: Scandalous Stories of the Art World,” journalist Ben Lewis shared how Kardashian’s photo played a role in catching the thieves who stole the coffin of Nedjemankh and sold it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for $4 million by using fake documents.